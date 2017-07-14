Margree Nabery, age 92 of North Platte, passed away at her home on Tuesday July 11, 2017.

Margree was born on March 19, 1925 in Morgan City, MS to Fred and Mary (Tonkin) Wilson. She grew up in Mississippi, one of eleven children. She married Otha Nabery in 1945 and the couple moved from Mississippi to North Platte in 1955. They moved to Cleveland for a short time, but settled back in North Platte where she worked for the Joe Dye family for many years, and later on for the Barbers and Swanson families. She was the central figure in her family and was a beloved mother, sister and grandmother.

Margree is survived by her children Mary Corine (Ben) Perkins of Lincoln and Savannah Sellers of North Platte; grandchildren Anthony (Carol) Perkins, Brian Perkins, Michelle “Missy” Perkins, Marchenette (Michael) Perry, Willie Perkins, Tyrone (Susan) Sellers, Lienal Sellers, Gregory (Amy) Nabery, Stacia Towne, Sharee Nabery, and Fred “Duke” Nabery, Jr.; sisters Mary Elizaebeth Crosby and Shirley (Ronnie) Hendon both of Cleveland, OH; as well as numerous great and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Mary Wilson; her husband Otha; and her children Earnestine, Juanita and Fred.

Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 15, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Montgomery officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday July 14, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.