Robert Leo Starr died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Loveland, Colorado on July 12, 2017 at the age of 84, after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer and other health issues.

Where to begin? Bob Starr was a great many things to a great many people. He was best friend and husband to his wife Gail for 58 years. He was a remarkable father to three children and a grandfather to six. He was kind to a fault. He lived to please others. He was a great man. Other than his family, his former students and athletes were Bob’s greatest pride. He touched hundreds of young lives in Nebraska during his 33 years as a beloved teacher, coach, and mentor in Sargent, St. Paul, Kearney, Beatrice, North Platte, Lincoln High, and Seward. Bob was a proud graduate of Havelock Junior High and Lincoln Northeast (Always a Rocket!). Bob played football at Doane College, then served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1954. He continued his education at Nebraska Wesleyan University where he played football and graduated in 1958. He was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. He earned his master’s degree at Kearney State College in 1965. He was a member of the Nebraska Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame. He was former President of the Nebraska Coaches’ Association and was active in the annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska football game. He served as coach for the Shrine Bowl in both 1968 and 1976 and was the first coach for the Western Nebraska All-Star football game. Bob’s love for dogs was known by all. He was the happiest when there was a dog nearby. Schnauzers, boxers, and mutts of all kinds knew they were going to get a lot of love and good scratches if Bob was close.

Bob leaves his wife Gail, daughter Kim and husband Monte of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter Jennifer and husband Darin of Westminster, Colorado; son Bart and wife Monica of Denver, Colorado; six grandchildren, Connor, Emma, Allyson, Ethan, Iris, and Graham; sister-in-law, Pat Starr; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; goddaughters Karen Rohde and Jacki Hinrichs; and more friends and loved ones than one can count.

He was preceded in death by his parents, F.L. and Grace Starr; brothers F.L. Jr., Earl, and Floyd; and sister Doris.