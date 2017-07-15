North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

The Hot Sheets (7.15.17): The Halfway Point

by 1 Comment

Daryl Paul Jones: Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony (Felony), Possession of a Weapon (Felony), Discharging a Firearm (Felony), Terroristic Threats (Felony)

Claire Joelle Mason: Fugitive from Justice (x5), Driving Under Revocation, Flight to Avoid Prosecution (Felony), Refuse to Comply with Lawful Order

Catherine M. Wondercheck: Failure to Appear, Fugitive from Justice

Alexander Zastanceanu: Failure to Appear

Click Here To See Past Hot Sheets

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

Comments

  1. wow allof these women are getting out control lol

    Current score: 0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *