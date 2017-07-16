Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeking to hire deputies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is recruiting candidates to fill deputy ranks.

The office, located in Omaha, says the entry-level selection process includes written tests, a physical fitness assessment, structured interview, polygraph, background, psychological and medical examinations, and a drug-screening test.

Some of the minimum qualifications include having a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license, being a U.S. citizen, the ability to carry a firearm, and being at least 21.

Registration forms are available online at www.morrowhr.com, and a $50 non-refundable registration fee is required. Registration for the exam is open until Aug. 2. The exam date is Aug. 26.