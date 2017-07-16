Drug charges tossed against man following unlawful stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Evidence obtained from an unlawful stop of a man on a bike in Lincoln cannot be used against him at trial.

53-year-old Charles Sales Jr. had been facing three felonies: possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possessing money while violating drug laws and resisting arrest with a prior offense.

But a Lancaster County District judge recently tossed out the drug charges because a Lincoln police officer stopped Sales last August for riding his bike in a crosswalk. That’s not against the law.

The officer said he found a bag of meth in Sales’ sweatshirt pocket. Because the stop was unlawful, the meth can’t be admitted into evidence.

The judge agreed with prosecutors that Sales can still be tried for resisting arrest.