Game and Parks accepting Trout in the Classroom applications

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Applications are being accepted until July 31 for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Trout in the Classroom curriculum program.

The program takes a fish hatchery into the classroom so students can learn about aquatic habitat, water quality, ecosystem interactions, food webs and life cycles while hatching and raising rainbow trout. The program is active in 62 classrooms across the state.

Scholarship funding is available from Trout Unlimited Chapter 710 and the Nebraska Environmental Trust to cover the cost of equipment. Program details and application materials are available at www.outdoornebraska.org/troutintheclassroom.