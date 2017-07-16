Official: Omaha school improved enough to end intervention

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska school official says an Omaha elementary school has made enough progress in one year to remove it from priority status and discontinue state intervention.

State assessment scores during the 2015-16 school year showed that Druid Hill Elementary increased in several grade levels.

Principal Cherice Williams says the “culture” of the school has changed.

Druid Hill was one of three schools that were tapped for intervention in December 2015 based on the state’s first-ever performance ratings.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt says he’ll recommend that Santee Middle School and Loup County Elementary remain listed for another year.

Blomstedt plans to request Druid Hill’s removal during the State Board of Education meeting in August.