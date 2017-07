EAGLE, Neb. (AP) — A 47-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a semitrailer in eastern Nebraska.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 43.

Investigators say Chris Badman, of South Bend, was driving his motorcycle northbound when he hit a loaded flatbed semitrailer as it turned left.

Badman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.