Man accused of making threats, firing gun inside NP home

A 30-year-old North Platte man is facing charges after he allegedly entered a home, threatened the people inside with a gun and fired the gun into the ceiling.

According to Investigator John Deal, on July 13, at around 11:04 p.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance that had occurred earlier at a residence in the 900 block of South Tabor Street.

It was reported that Daryl Jones and an unidentified male had arrived at the residence and went inside uninvited.

Once inside, the victims, a 53-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, say Jones and the other man produced firearms.

Deal says, while Jones and the victims were familiar with each other, Jones and the other man were looking for a male subject who was not present at the time of the incident.

Before leaving, the victims stated that Jones pointed the gun at them and demanded to know where the other male subject was, then fired a round into the ceiling of the residence.

During the evening hours of July 15, an officer observed Jones in the passenger seat of a vehicle near H Street and Cottonwood Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted and Jones was taken into custody.

He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center on charges of use of a weapon to commit a felony, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and terroristic threats, all felony charges.

Deal says investigators are still trying to identify the other male subject.