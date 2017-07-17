Taylon Glen Thompson, 22, of McPherson County, passed away July 11, 2017.

Taylon was born on July 3, 1995, in North Platte to Gary Thompson and Shari Michelle Musser. The first two years of his life, he resided in Whitman, and the family later bought a small ranch west of Tryon, which he called home.

His utmost treasures were being a dad to his toddler son, his dog, Brian (whom he also considered a son) and his dog, Chancy. Hunting and ice fishing were his favorite pastimes. He was a hard worker and enjoyed fencing, working with his dad, mechanic work and especially well drilling with his uncle, Nick.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Don Musser, and uncles, Stacy and Justin.

Taylon is survived by his fiancée, Catherine Ward, with whom he shares his son, Case Loren Thompson; his dad, Gary (Kristie) Thompson; mom, Shari Musser; grandparents, Vern and Linda Thompson and Daisy Musser; sister, Angie (Chad) Coker; stepsister, Mason (Greg) Young; stepbrother, Noah Burris; nephew and niece, Lee and Lexi Coker; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He loved them very much.

A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Maroney officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Eclipse Cemetery near Tryon. The family requests casual dress. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.