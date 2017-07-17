Terry L. Konruff, 70, passed away May 25, 2017, in Tampa, Florida.

Terry was born on Nov. 29, 1946, in North Platte to his loving parents, Charles B. and Janet L. “Hammond” Konruff. He attended North Platte Public Schools and graduated with the class of 1965. Terry was active in Boy Scouts of America, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, and played high school football and American Legion baseball. After high school, Terry attended Kearney State College, where he was first baseman for the Lopers baseball team. He then attended Business College in Grand Island.

During the Vietnam War, Terry was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. When he returned, Terry was hired by Union Pacific Railroad, continuing in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and several uncles. Under the Union Pacific banner, he worked in North Platte, Kansas City, St. Louis and Omaha and in various departments including the yard office, IT, marketing and sales, fiber optics and claims. Terry retired from UPRR on Nov. 30, 2001, after 30 years of service.

During his retirement, Terry was active in his church and the Lions Club, and he loved to play golf, often building golf clubs for family and friends. The highlight of his golfing career was a hole-in-one at the La Vista Falls Golf course while golfing with his son, Adam. Most importantly, Terry was an avid and lifelong Nebraska Cornhusker fan and could be found most Saturdays with Carole and other Husker fans faithfully cheering on the Big Red football team at Beef O’ Brady’s Pub in Tampa, Florida.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Carole of Tampa; mother, Janet Konruff of North Platte; daughter, Lisa (Lindsey) Konruff of Lafayette, Colorado; son, Adam Konruff of Kansas City; sisters, Linda Konruff of North Platte and Marj Nichelson of Yukon, Oklahoma; daughter, Staci (Mark) Haase of Tampa; son, Shane (Jennifer) Roberts of Kansas City; eight grandchildren, Laci, Kelli, Kenny, Elijah, Eva, Elliott, Grayson and Ryan; nephew, Brett Nichelson; nieces, Ashlee (Justin) Rice of Orange City, Florida, Faith Morgan and Laura Morgan, both of Kansas City; and two great-nephews, Jackson and Oliver Rice.

Services were on May 30 in Tampa, Florida. Terry will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 21, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with military honors. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St., North Platte, following the burial.