North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

The Hot Sheets (7.17.17): Lucky 7s

by 1 Comment

Casey Allen Kerns: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Ricky Steven Sanabria: Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest (Felony), Possession of a Weapon (Felony), Felon In Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Willful Reckless Driving

Mark Dale Sanford: 3rd-Degree Domestic Assault

Kadi Ann Woolman: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (2nd, Over .15)

Click Here To See Past Hot Sheets

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

Comments

  1. SEVEN WAS NOT SO LUCKY FOR THESE PEOLE!

    Current score: 0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *