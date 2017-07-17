Tina Marie Wallace, of North Platte, NE, passed away at Great Plains Health on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at the age of 60.

Tina was born December 8, 1956, to Emil Loren and Velda Marguerite Minton Kern in Ransom, KS. She grew up in Park City and Wichita, KS, then after her schooling she was married to Terry Watts. They had three children and later divorced.

In September of 1986, Tina was set up on a blind date with Douglas E. Wallace and a year later, the two were married on December 19, 1987, at the Baptist Church in Norwich, KS. The couple later lived in Salina, KS, Wakeeney, KS, Atwood, KS, and in 1999 they moved to North Platte. In 2006 they moved to Baltimore, MD, for two years then returned to North Platte where she had her own daycare, Tina’s Daycare, which she operated until just recently.

Tina loved children and being a mom. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, going to garage sales, reading and solving crossword puzzles. Her willingness to help others in need, and her infectious and contagious laugh will be greatly missed by all.

She leaves behind her husband, Douglas Wallace, of North Platte; sons, Robert Watts, of Bristow, OK, and Shawn (Michelle) Wallace, of North Platte; daughters, Sandi Watts, of Cushing, OK, Dusty Watts, of Drumright, OK, and Shannella Wallace, of North Platte; grandchildren, Ethan, Hayden, Logan, Lillie, Triston, Taryn, Eli, Ean, Katilyn, Carter, Aubrey, Khloe and Paisley; sister, Donna (Jim) Stafford, of Derby, KS; brothers, Jack Kern, of Wichita, KS, and James Kern, of Bel Aire, KS; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Velda Kern; brothers, Joseph and Jere Kern; sister, Barbara Nance; and grandson, eXavier Wallace.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Callahan Cancer Center.