Arlene L. Chamberlain, age 90, of North Platte passed away July 15, 2017 at Great Plains Health. She was born on March 29, 1927 in Denver, CO, the daughter of Robert L. and Laura A. (Frew) Heinzle. Arlene graduated from North Platte High School. She worked as Woolworth’s, Pawnee Hotel, Schweser’s Opportunity Center, and Sands Motor Inn. She was married to Leo E. Chamberlain on December 23, 1966. Leo passed away November 28, 1978.

Arlene was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was an avid bowler and dancer. Arlene was also a member of Legion Auxiliary 153, Eagles 2938, and Moose Lodge Auxiliary 638. She also enjoyed her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Janet Wheelock of North Platte; daughters-in-law, Cheryl Meseraull and family of North Platte, and Kathy (Pepper) Dotson of North Platte; step-daughter-in-law, Penny Ferrin and family of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Kamie Jo (Aaron) Stephen, Laurie Ann (Chris) Ruff, Robin (Russell) Eitzen all of North Platte and Vickie Lynn (Dana) Baker of Anchorage, AK; step-granddaughters, Carrie Mercer, and Michelle Greathouse; 9 great-grandchildren; foster grandson, Mitch Murphy and family; good friends, Jarred and Lois Adkins; great-great-grandson, Tyren Brezeena; favorite nieces, Sharon Bohan, and Rhonda Stewart; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo; the love of her life, Shadow Adkins; son, Michael Dean Meseraull; grandson, Todd A. Meseraull; great-grandson, Arik Mercer; brothers, Dude (Opal) Heinzle, and Bill Heinzel; sisters, Margaret (Clifford) Swanson, Ruth Spencer, Norma Bohan, and Donna (Rob) Robinson; nephew, Ron Swanson; and step-son-in-law, Charlie Ferrin.

Memorials may be made to the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Wednesday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.