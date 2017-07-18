Highway crash kills teenager in southeast Nebraska

RULO, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been killed in a southeast Nebraska collision.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 159, about 1½ miles (3 kilometers) west of Rulo.

The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck and then a trailer it was towing.

The Sheriff’s Office says the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as Easton Vonderschmidt, who lived in Rulo. The other driver has been identified as 48-year-old Bob Campbell, of Rulo. He was taken to a Falls City hospital and then to a Lincoln hospital.