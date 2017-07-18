Nebraska park rangers connect with Afghan students

GERING, Neb. (AP) — National park rangers in western Nebraska are connecting with students in Afghanistan via the internet as a learning opportunity.

Park Superintendent Dan Morford, lead interpreter Lesley Gaunt and Chief Ranger Justin Cawiezel were at the Scotts Bluff National Monument on Sunday to give more than 60 Afghan students a virtual tour through an iPad.

The students from schools in Kabul, Jalalabad and Bamiyan asked about the National Park Service, the economic impact and why people want to see the parks.

The internet connection between the countries was set up by the Lincoln Learning Centers and the U.S. embassy. Scotts Bluff was chosen because it’s a sister park to Band-e Amir, Afghanistan’s sole national park.