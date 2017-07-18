NPCC Lady Knights basketball signs Georgia PG Jamesia Holliman

North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights basketball team has announced the signing of Jamesia Holliman to the 2017-18 basketball team.

Holliman, a 5’ 4” point guard, is from Macon, Ga., played for Westside High School In two years of varsity action, Holliman averaged 7.2 points per games, had 3.4 rebounds per game, 2.6 rebounds per game and 2.3 steals per game.

For her AAU team, she was coached by Ervin Josey. She made the all-star team for three seasons, averaging 10 points a game and six assists per game.

“I am very happy to have Jamesia on board with us next year. Her ability to see the floor and get the ball to the open person will be a great attribute to the type of ball we’re going to play next year.” Lady Knight Interim Head Coach Ashley Bell said, “She works hard, tries to give you everything she has for forty minutes, plays aggressive and is a go –getter. I can’t wait to see her start next year and see her improvement

Holliman is the sixth recruit to sign with the Lady Knights basketball team for the 2017-18 season. The others are Naria Hall of Wichita, Kan., Hannah Johnson of Hershey, Nahatabaa Nacona from Chinle, Ariz., Tiara Hartfield, from Houston, Texas; and Jasmine Satterwhite, from Austin Texas.