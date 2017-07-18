South Dakota teen killed in Nebraska crash, authorities say

BRUNSWICK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota teenager has been killed in a car accident in northeast Nebraska.

The accident was reported around 6 a.m. Monday, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) southwest of Brunswick. The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office says the car was northbound on Nebraska Highway 14 when it ran off the roadway into the west ditch and rolled before hitting a tree. The 16-year-old driver was ejected.

The Sheriff’s Office says the boy died later at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. His name and hometown haven’t been released.