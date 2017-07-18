Virginia “Ginger” Maxine Bybee, age 81, of North Platte passed away at her home July 13, 2017. She was born August 5, 1935 to Leonard “Jeff” and Maxine (Saum) Florom in Maywood, Nebraska. The family moved to North Platte in 1941 where Ginger attended school, graduating with the North Platte High School Class of 1954.

As a young girl, Ginger spent many summers in Curtis with her cousins, hiking, swimming, and riding horses. She was the oldest of 6 children and up until her death she loved spending time with her extended family. She always had a story to tell.

For many years Ginger owned the hair studio Cuts R Us in the Parkade Plaza in North Platte and later retiring from Shopko. In 2004 she met and married Mason Kenneth Bybee, they moved to Farmington, CA and lived there until his passing. She loved California, but did miss her Nebraska home.

Ginger is survived by her brothers, Harvey Florom of North Platte, and Robert (Peggy) Florom of Pueblo West CO; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; two special “kids” Gracey her dachshund and Riley her corgi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mason; sisters, Jean Goff, and Gwendolyn Irwin; brother, Kevin Florom; sister-in-law, Jeanette Florom; and grandparents, Mary and Bob Florom, and Harvey and Opal Saum.

A memorial has been established to Paws-itive Partners and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Cremation was chosen and graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2017 at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Clint Walker officiating. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.