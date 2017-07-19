Judge puts recall effort against Bellevue official on hold

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A recall effort against a Bellevue City Council member has been put on hold while a court considers whether the effort can continue.

Sarpy County District Judge William Zastera issued the hold Wednesday in the effort against Councilman Pat Shannon. A hearing on Shannon’s complaint that the recall affidavit is too vague to defend will be held July 27.

The recall effort was launched earlier this month days after Shannon was found not guilty of violating electrical license requirements for a building he owns. Last month, the City Council voted to give Shannon until the middle of this month to come up with plans to fix a car wash he owns that residents say is an eyesore.