Occupation tax approved for Omaha’s future Capitol District

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha City Council has approved a special occupation tax for the under-construction Capitol District.

Tuesday’s vote makes the mixed-use development the city’s first “enhanced employment district.” Such districts allow taxes to be collected from consumers in a certain area to fund public infrastructure and other development.

The district ordinance outlines a 0.5 percent tax on retail purchases and a 0.3 percent tax at some businesses south of the district.

Councilwoman Aimee Melton was the only dissenting vote, saying she supports the development but not the tax.

Developer Mike Moylan expects about $250,000 to be collected through the tax each year.

The tax will take effect in August, around the same time the district’s hotel will open.