Omaha man, woman plead no contest in child abuse case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man and woman accused of abusing their adopted child have pleaded no contest to five counts of negligent child abuse resulting in injury.

Stephen Bauer and Megan Finlan entered the pleas Wednesday. The pair had faced more serious charges of intentional child abuse resulting in serious injury.

The two were first arrested in 2015, when police were called to an Omaha elementary school for a report of a 7-year-old boy covered in scratches and bruises. Prosecutors say he was severely underweight and told police that Bauer and Finlan withheld food from him as punishment. He was also locked for days at a time in a room, with no access to a bathroom.

Bauer and Finlan each face up to 25 years in prison when they’re sentenced Sept. 15.