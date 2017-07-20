2 Omaha officers involved in June death of man fired

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Omaha police officers involved in the death last month of a mentally ill man who had been shocked with a police stun gun a dozen times are no longer employed by the city.

An attorney for the city confirmed Thursday that Scotty Payne and Ryan McClarty are no longer with the Omaha Police Department. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer had recommended last month that both Payne and McClarty be fired for their conduct involving 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels.

Police say Bearheels died June 5 after being shocked 12 times with a Taser, punched and dragged by his hair by the officers. Police say they encountered Bearheels after responding to a disturbance call at a convenience store.