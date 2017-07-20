Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Omaha slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of killing an Omaha man last September.

The body of 30-year-old Ernesto Saavedra was discovered Sept. 7 behind a building in northeast Omaha. Authorities haven’t said how he died.

Police say the suspect, Marquez Sanders, was taken to Omaha on Wednesday from the Pottawattamie Count Jail in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he’d been in custody.

Nebraska court records say Sanders is charged with second-degree murder. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.