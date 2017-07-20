Nebraska State Patrol IDs man killed in motorcycle crash

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Nebraska have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 24-year-old Blake Escamilla, of Fremont, died when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a semitrailer.

The collision occurred around 6:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 275 and Nebraska Highway 36, northwest of Valley. Investigators say the eastbound semi was trying to turn left onto Highway 36 when it collided with the westbound motorcycle.

Escamilla was pronounced dead at the scene. The 50-year-old truck driver was not injured.

The patrol is investigating the crash.