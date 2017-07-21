Nebraska man sentenced to federal prison for child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 21-year-old Plattsmouth man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha says Cody Childers was sentenced Friday in Omaha. He will be under supervision for 10 years following his release and must register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Investigators say Childers used Facebook to contact minor girls in and outside of Nebraska and request sexually explicit photographs from the minors. Officials say he obtained sexually explicit photos of three girls in Nebraska between the ages of 13 and 15.