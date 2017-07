PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Two people in a Papillion home have escaped injury following a car crashing into the house.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say the car crashed through two fences and came to a stop inside the home at 45th and Raynor street.

Police say the driver of the car likely suffered a seizure, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Two people were in the house at the time, but were upstairs and uninjured.

Police continue to investigate.