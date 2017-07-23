North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

by Leave a Comment

July 21, 2017

  • Desmond Jamar Franklin-Robinson, 25, North Platte and Delilah Alyssa Delso, 25, North Platte

 

  • Christopher Lee Knepp, 28, North Platte and Samantha Jo Tafoya, 22, North Platte

 

  • Dillon John Mortensen, 26, Curtis and Beccah Jo Barnes, 25, Curtis

 

  • Derrick Allen Knolles, 28, North Platte and Suzanne Joy Deardoff, 24, North Platte

 

  • Chad Everett Carder, 46, North Platte and Stacy Christine Rogers, 47, North Platte

 

  • Mitchell Hart Tatman, 33, Stapleton and Amber Lee Webster, 27, Stapleton

 

  • Miguel Angel Sierra Riquelme, 30, North Platte and Sandra Mejia-Quezada, 28, North Platte

 

  • Cory Michael Baker, 26, North Platte and Jewel Marie Kelsey, 19, North Platte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *