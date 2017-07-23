Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

July 21, 2017
- Desmond Jamar Franklin-Robinson, 25, North Platte and Delilah Alyssa Delso, 25, North Platte
- Christopher Lee Knepp, 28, North Platte and Samantha Jo Tafoya, 22, North Platte
- Dillon John Mortensen, 26, Curtis and Beccah Jo Barnes, 25, Curtis
- Derrick Allen Knolles, 28, North Platte and Suzanne Joy Deardoff, 24, North Platte
- Chad Everett Carder, 46, North Platte and Stacy Christine Rogers, 47, North Platte
- Mitchell Hart Tatman, 33, Stapleton and Amber Lee Webster, 27, Stapleton
- Miguel Angel Sierra Riquelme, 30, North Platte and Sandra Mejia-Quezada, 28, North Platte
- Cory Michael Baker, 26, North Platte and Jewel Marie Kelsey, 19, North Platte
Leave a Reply