Omaha wastewater project is candidate for federal loan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha has been invited to apply for a $55 million federal loan to help pay for upgrades to its sewer and wastewater treatment system.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Omaha’s project was one of 12 nationwide chosen to apply for the loan.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt says the loan program is designed to help pay for important infrastructure upgrades.

Omaha plans to build a new retention treatment basin to deal with sewer overflows in the Saddle Creek basin. The project would help improve the water quality of the Papillion Creek and Missouri River.