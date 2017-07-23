University of Nebraska looking to revitalize Greek life

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An ongoing partnership between fraternities, sororities, advisers and university staff has launched at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to find the path toward a national model of Greek life.

The initiative called #GreekVitality launched in April amid a wave of fraternity suspensions resulting from high-profile violations of the university student code of conduct.

Phi Kappa Theta President Benjamin Hintz says that bringing individual Greek houses together and pointing them to a shared goal will help refocus the system on its original mission.

Beta Theta Pi board member Mike Wortman says that frats need to be more deliberate in their recruiting, while upperclassmen and alumni must be aware of how they model appropriate behavior to new members.

