NP man popped with pills, brass knuckles after foot pursuit

A 20-year-old man if facing several felony charges after he allegedly ran from North Platte police on Sunday night.

At around 9:32 p.m., officers received information that Austin Shelly was near the area of Third and Chestnut Streets, and had an active warrant for failure to appear.

As officers arrived in the area, Investigator John Deal says Shelly took off running near the Lincoln County Courthouse at Fourth and Jeffers Streets.

Deal says Shelly eventually gave up and was taken into custody. Officers located a baggie of pills, later identified as Methylphenidate Hydrochloride, near where Shelly had stopped running.

Additionally, officers found brass knuckles in Shelly’s pocket. Deal says brass knuckles are considered a deadly weapon.

In the end, Shelly was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony carrying of a concealed weapon, felony resisting arrest, felony destruction of evidence and contempt of court.