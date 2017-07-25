Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in collision

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with a sport utility vehicle in west Lincoln.

Police say the crash occurred early Monday morning when the eastbound SUV turned north and was hit by the motorcycle.

Police identified the motorcyclist as 59-year-old William “Bill” McArtor, who lived in Lincoln. His former wife, Carla McArtor, was riding with him. Police say she was taken to a Lincoln hospital and is expected to recover.

The SUV driver has been identified as Reymundo Pereda. It’s unclear how many of the four people in his SUV required medical treatment.