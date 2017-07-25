Carol Ann Walther, 69, of North Platte, passed away July 22, 2017 at Centennial Park Retirement Village.

She was born November 1, 1947 to G. Vernon and G. Alice (Brush) Halley at Stockville, NE. She graduated from UNSA High School in Curtis with the class of “66”. Carol was employed by NCTA in Curtis for over 12 years, retiring in 2009.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Darla) Walther of Stockville, Clint (Kerri) Walther of North Platte and Julie (Brian) Brownell of Burwell; grandchildren, Cameron (Arlana Whitson) Walther, Caitlyn (Udell Hughes) Walther, Cole (Shelby) Walther, Jordan and Jace Walther, Cory and Kelli Brownell, Kaden and Akilah Ross; great grandson, Udell Thomas Hughes; her brother, George (Janice) Halley of North Platte; her sisters, Evelyn Hilker of McCook and Doris Chambers of Lexington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Howard Chambers. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Hospital or to the Donor’s choice. Cremation was chosen. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Wing officiating. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.