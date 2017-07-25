Council votes to tear down council member’s eyesore carwash

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Council members in an Omaha suburb have voted to condemn and tear down an eyesore carwash owned by a fellow member.

The Bellevue City Council voted 4-0 Monday to have the carwash demolished by Aug. 25, despite protests from Councilman Pat Shannon that the council wasn’t following city code in its effort to condemn his property. He refused to leave the meeting until threatened with physical removal by police. The city attorney has said city code barred his participation in the discussion because of his financial interest in the property.

The council had told Shannon to provide a plan for the closed Big John’s Car Wash, which has drawn complaints from residents. He refused. Shannon said after the meeting that he’ll fight the condemnation in court.