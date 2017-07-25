Eugene “Gene” Bill Braun, 67, of Colonia, New Jersey, formerly of North Platte, died July 21, 2017, of cancer, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family.
Eugene, the son of William G. Braun and Bessie Adams Braun, was born on May 3, 1950, in North Platte. He was a 1968 graduate of North Platte High School.
Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He resided in Carteret, New Jersey, from 1978 to 2005, when he settled in Colonia, New Jersey.
Gene was a police captain employed by the City of Linden, New Jersey, Police Department for 40 years, and he retired in 2013.
He was a member of the Linden Police Bean Association Local 42, a member of the Superior Officers Association and a firearms instructor for the City of Linden Police Department for many years.
Gene was active in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy cleanup and since 2005, he has really had the opportunity to enjoy the art and the love of golfing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason R. Braun, in 2012; and grandmother, Amye Wilhelm of North Platte.
Gene is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Sirochman Braun; son, Christopher S. (Cynthia) Braun; two daughters, Erika L. (Mark) Kitz and Ashley M. (Derek) DuBois; three sisters, Lois Braun, Terri Gossett and Linda McDermott, all formerly of North Platte; four grandchildren, Charlie Kitz, Tyler Kitz, Andrew Kitz and Olivia Braun; an aunt, Sharron Hollen, of North Platte; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 779, P.O. Box 1763, Linden, NJ 07036. Online condolences may be shared at kowalskifuneralhome.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, at the Kowalski Funeral Home, 515 Roselle St., Linden, New Jersey, with the Rev. Bryan Wolf officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at Kowalski Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
