BRAINARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after striking a parked car in eastern Nebraska.

The crash occurred a little before 5:00 a.m. Saturday. The Nebraska State Patrol says Donald Nichelson’s vehicle struck the car in Brainard, and he died later at a Butler County hospital.

Authorities say Nichelson lived in Dwight. They believe Nichelson had been drinking alcohol before the crash.