Murder trial delayed in Dawson County slaying

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A murder trial remains on hold while waiting for doctors to evaluate the competency of the primary suspect.

Jose Regalado-Mendez is waiting for an evaluation of his mental health at the Lincoln Regional Center.

Regalado-Mendez is charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in connection with the death of Jose Hernandez.

The remains of Hernandez were found Dec. 12 near a farmhouse north of Lexington.

Prosecutors say they believe Regalado-Mendez shot to Hernandez in October and then hid the body.