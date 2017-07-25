Omaha man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been convicted of second-degree murder and weapons counts in the shooting death last year of another Omaha man.

The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vXTSwG ) that a Douglas County jury found 27-year-old Rolander Brown guilty on Tuesday in the May 2016 death of 40-year-old Carlos Alonzo.

Police say the killing happened at the home of 47-year-old Dolomo Curtis, who was dating both men.

Brown faces 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in the fall.