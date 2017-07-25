Police identify man shot to death in Omaha early Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man shot to death in eastern Omaha, as well as a suspected arrested in the case.

Police say officers sent around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday to the area for a report of a shooting found 39-year-old Aristeo Pena-Robles, of Omaha, on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Pena-Robles later died at a hospital.

Another man has been arrested in the shooting. Police say 34-year-old Shawn Stewart was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and other counts.