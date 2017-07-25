Prosecutor to announce findings in stun gun-related death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County’s top prosecutor has scheduled a news conference to reveal his findings regarding Omaha police officers’ actions in the death last month of a mentally ill man who was shocked with a stun gun a dozen times.

County Attorney Don Kleine is expected to disclose Wednesday whether his office will file any charges against two former officers who confronted 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels on June 5 at an Omaha convenience store.

Scotty Payne and Ryan McClarty were fired earlier this month from the Omaha Police Department after Police Chief Todd Schmaderer recommended that action.

Officials say Bearheels died after being shocked 12 times with a Taser, punched and dragged by his hair by the officers.