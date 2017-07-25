Registration open for NP ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

The Alzheimer’s Association® is inviting residents of North Platte and surrounding communities to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk will take place on Sunday, September 24,

The Walk will take place on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Cody Park in North Platte. Registration will open at 12:30 AM and the Walk will begin at 2:00 PM.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a walk route and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Walk participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Dick Warneke, a North Platte resident and supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association, was inspired to walk in the North Platte Walk to End Alzheimer’s as he watched his wife go through the disease journey. “Many years ago, my pastor took me to my first Alzheimer’s support group in North Platte. From that experience, I learned so much. Having cared for my wife as she faced Alzheimer’s disease, I could see a dire need to find a cure. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps with that.”

In addition to walking, participants will enjoy live entertainment, free food from Runza, and interaction with the following event sponsors: Runza, Centennial Park Retirement Village/Sutherland Care Center, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Husker Radio, among others.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixthleading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. In Nebraska alone, there are more than 33,000 people living with the disease and 81,000 caregivers.

Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk. Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk® ; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s – the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.