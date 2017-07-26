Inmate who overdosed may have gotten contraband from visitor

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new report says a Nebraska prisoner who overdosed on drugs may have gotten contraband from a visitor more than two weeks before his death.

The report issued this week says 22-year-old Daelan Lamere had a visitor at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on May 21. The report says a staff member noticed a blue pouch in Lamere’s mouth after the visit, but Lamere appeared to swallow it.

The report says staff members never found contraband on Lamere, but he wasn’t allowed any more visits.

LaMere was found unresponsive in his cell on May 27, and he died at a Lincoln hospital on June 6. A death certificate says he died of an accidental overdose of methamphetamine and Ecstasy.

The Inspector General of Corrections conducted the report.