Justin Robert Noffsinger, 35, of Holyoke, Colorado, died on July 18, 2017, in Holyoke.

He was born on April 8, 1982, in Wray, Colorado, to Robert and Lori Noffsinger. He attended school at New Life Academy in Eckley, Colorado, and the public schools in Wray. Following high school, he attended Northwest Technical College in Goodland, Kansas, where he received his degree in network technology. He also went on to complete Cat 5 and Cisco Certification which he used when he worked in Holyoke; Ogallala; Monte Vista, Colorado; and Denver.

He particularly enjoyed his job in Denver, at Radio Resources, where he maintained radio communication for the Denver Broncos and several of the Super Bowl games.

In 2006, he was hired by Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte, where he worked as a conductor for three years. In 2009, he formed a business with his brother, Mike, and they brokered freight for many produce companies in the Midwest.

Justin enjoyed golfing, riding ATV’s, camping, boating, jet skiing, target shooting and spending time with friends and family. He loved to volunteer and give back to his community. He helped build several Habitat for Humanity homes and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in North Platte. He was a wonderful father, brother, son and friend.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Erna Brueggeman; grandparents, Delbert and Evelyn Noffsinger and Clarice Ann Brueggeman.

He is survived by his daughters, Krista and Madison Noffsinger; their mother, Carmen Noffsinger of Holyoke; his parents, Robert and Lori Noffsinger of Wray; brother, Michael (Alison) Noffsinger, and their children, Anthony and Kateri of North Platte; sister, Erica Noffsinger, Jeff Rogers and family of Meriden, Kansas; grandfather, Dale Brueggeman of Holyoke; great-aunts, Wilma Brueggeman and Dorothy Brueggeman of Wray and Dola Davis of Overton, Nevada; and a multitude of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Krista and Madison Noffsinger Educational Fund C/O Wray State Bank.

Services were on July 22, 2017, at New Life Christian Center in Eckley, with Jim Hoganson officiating. A private family inurnment will be at the Grandview Cemetery, Wray, at a later date. Schmidt-Jones Funeral Home, Wray, was in charge of arrangements.