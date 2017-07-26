Prosecutors: Omaha man fatally shot in fake meth deal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Omaha man killed earlier this month was shot after he discovered that $11,000 in methamphetamine he intended to buy was fake.

A Douglas County prosecutor disclosed the detail Wednesday at a bond hearing for one of four people charged in the July 7 shooting death of 40-year-old Billy Walker at an apartment complex.

A prosecutor said Wednesday that 37-year-old Jason Rankin and another suspect sought to sell a substance they said was meth to Walker. Police say Rankin shot Walker during a disturbance that began when Walker discovered the “meth” was fake.

Rankin, who is charged with first-degree murder, was ordered held without bond.

