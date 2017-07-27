Judge halts recall effort against Bellevue councilman

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A judge has halted an effort to recall Bellevue City Councilman Pat Shannon because the affidavit filed against him was handwritten, not typed.

The Sarpy County judge on Thursday determined that state law requires the affidavit to be typed. But the judge told Christine Jurgens, the Bellevue woman who filed the affidavit, that she can file a new one with the Sarpy County Election Commissioner.

The recall effort was launched earlier this month days after Shannon was found not guilty of violating electrical license requirements for a building he owns. Also this month, the City Council voted to condemn and tear down an eyesore carwash owned by Shannon.