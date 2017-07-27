Kyle Andrew Scott MacDonald, 29, of North Platte passed away July 25, 2017 at his home. He was born on June 6, 1988 to Scott and Colleen (Johnston) MacDonald.

Kyle graduated from North Platte High School. He worked at Pizza Hut, and was the assistant manager at Subway, Qdoba, and most recently worked at Another Round Restaurant. He had a passion for Godzilla, Alf, and anything outside of this world. He was very musical, being able to cross all musical genres. Kyle was very creative and humorous; he loved children and was able to relate to their level. He had a passion for reptiles, having many through the years.

Survivors include his parents, Scott (Shari) MacDonald and Colleen (Don) Dubry all of North Platte; siblings, Ryan MacDonald and Adam MacDonald both of North Platte; grandmother, Cheryl MacDonald of North Platte; nephew, Bentlie MacDonald of North Platte; step-brothers, Shawn Scheibe of North Platte, and Matt (Lexi) Mueller of Kearney; step-sister, Lyndsey (Lane) Hogeland of Colorado Springs, CO; step-nephews, Liam Hogeland and Jace Mueller; numerous other family members and many friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Leonard and Mabel Johnston, Judy and Bill Dubry, and Gary MacDonald; aunt, Cheryl Johnston; and cousins, Sherry Grandel, Shane Price, and Charles Johnston.

Memorials may be made in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Family services will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017 at Colleen and Don’s house, 1402 East 6th. The family requests guests to wear KASM shirts. In lieu of flowers balloons are requested and a covered dish for the meal. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home are assisting with arrangements.