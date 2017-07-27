NP police investigate break-in at Westfield Pharmacy

North Platte police are investigating an early morning break-in at a North Platte pharmacy.

Investigator John Deal says officers responded to Westfield Pharmacy at around 3:06 a.m. on Thursday.

Deal says officers discovered that a person or persons forced entry into the business and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Post had received reports that medication had also been stolen, but Deal said there were no pills taken.

Police are working to identify those responsible and ask that anyone with information contacts the North Platte Police Department immediately.

There were no other reported break-ins in the Westfield Shopping Center.