Western Nebraska man’s vehicular homicide trial delayed

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Another trial date has been scheduled for a 24-year-old Nebraska Panhandle man charged with the crash death of a passenger in his pickup truck.

Joshua Bolzer’s new trial starting date is Sept. 4. It’s his fourth since being charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and willful reckless driving.

Authorities say Bolzer, of Mitchell, was speeding in his pickup truck on Aug. 20 last year when it went out of control on U.S. Highway 26 on the west edge of Mitchell and hit a utility pole, a tractor and a liquor store.

A passenger in the truck, 19-year-old Dereon Betancur, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other 19-year-old passengers were taken to a Scottsbluff hospital.