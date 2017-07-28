16 YO accused of firing gun at Buffalo County Fair

A juvenile is facing numerous felony charges after he allegedly discharged a gun at the Buffalo County Fair.

At approximately 10:25 p.m., July 27, 2017, Kearney Police officers responded to a unit call for a victim of a gunshot wound at the Buffalo County Fair.

Officers took a 16-year-old Kearney teen into custody after it was determined that he had allegedly fired a shot during a dispute just off the Midway portion of the Fairgrounds. The juvenile had been detained by carnival employees and Fairground security officers prior to KPD’s arrival.

It was determined that a single shot had been fired from a small caliber handgun and fortunately no one was struck by the bullet. The suspect has been placed in a secure juvenile detention facility. Pending preliminary charges are attempted first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a concealed weapon and discharge of a firearm in city limits.

The charges may change as the incident is still being investigated.