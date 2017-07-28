Andy J. Nielsen, 91, died 27 July 2017 at North Platte Care Center in North Platte, NE. He was born on a farm at Fontanelle, Iowa on November 28, 1925 to Andy and Ruby (Cooper) Nielsen, the youngest of three children.

He was formerly of Iowa, where he grew up and while still a boy, he moved to Omaha, NE with his parents at the beginning of WWII.

He graduated from Omaha Technical High School in December 1943 and entered military service in February 1944. After basic training, he volunteered for Airborne training and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division. He served at Bastogne, Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge in December, 1944. He later served as a member of the Honor Guard for General Dwight Eisenhower at the United States Forces European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany with the 82nd A/B Division.

He returned to the United States in 1946 and was honorably discharged. Andy was very proud of his military service, especially his time with the Screaming Eagles of the 101st Airborne Division at Bastogne.

He was married in 1947 to the love of his life for over 62 years, Carla M. Wright of Wayne, Nebraska. To this union five children were born: Teresa J. Simmons of Greeley, CO, Jeri R. Burns of Pierre, S.D., Shelley K. Nielsen of Greeley, CO, Margo D. Cox of Grand Junction, CO and Mark A. (Julie) Nielsen of North Platte, NE (10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren).

He served ten years with the Nebraska State Patrol, 1949-1959; Nebraska Game and Parks Commission 1960-1988 with service in the cities of Hastings, McCook, Lyons, Fremont and Lincoln, NE. He was Conservation Officer, Law Enforcement Supervisor, Pilot, Boating Law Administrator with the Game and Parks Commission, retiring in 1988.

Andy was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother, Robert, who died in a plane crash on Guam in 1949 where he served as a pilot with the United States Army Air Force. His sister, Helen Harrison, of Omaha, NE died in August 2000.

Andy belonged to the Methodist Church, American Legion, DAV, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Tangier Shrine in Omaha, Nebraska.

He earned his private pilot’s license in 1946 after discharge from the military and subsequently obtained his commercial, flight instructors and instrument ratings. His hobby was exercise, specifically weight lifting, which he did 2 hours a day, 3 days a week.

After retirement in 1988, he looked for things to do, as he put it “to keep life interesting.” He ran a marathon, earned a black belt in Karate, bungee jumped from a hot air balloon and made a parachute jump over fifty years after his discharge from the military to see “if he still had the guts.”

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, NE. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.